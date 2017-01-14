House fire leaves Albany family displaced

In the video, you can see what appears to be two pillars of smoke coming out of the home. (Source: YouTube/Toni Millard)

A house fire in Albany was caught on camera by a neighbor.

Toni Millard sent us their YouTube video, uploaded January 13, of the fire on War Eagle Drive.

Albany Fire officials said the family was displaced because of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

