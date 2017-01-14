Georgia wins War of the Border in Thomasville

In what could be the players' final football game, Team Georgia earned bragging rights with a 20-14 win over Team Florida in Friday's War of the Border.
Georgia jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and led 10-7 at halftime.
This was the 9th annual War of the Border game, which provides senior football players from south Georgia and north Florida to compete one final time in front of the college scouts.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.