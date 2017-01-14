Georgia wins War of the Border in Thomasville

In what could be the players' final football game, Team Georgia earned bragging rights with a 20-14 win over Team Florida in Friday's War of the Border.

Georgia jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and led 10-7 at halftime.

This was the 9th annual War of the Border game, which provides senior football players from south Georgia and north Florida to compete one final time in front of the college scouts.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.