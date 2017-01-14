Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Scores and highlights for Friday, January 13, 2017:

BOYS:

Tift Co. 58, Colquitt Co. 46

Lowndes 67, Camden Co. 53

Valdosta 63, Houston Co. 62 (F/3OT)

Coffee 53, Lee Co. 45

Bainbridge 64, Cairo 52

Westover 70, Columbus 49

Cook 60, Berrien 51

Thomasville 73, Early Co. 67

Fitzgerald 83, Albany 80

Turner Co. 74, Atkinson Co. 46

Webster Co. 53, Pelham 48

Valwood 58, Brookwood 49

Sherwood Christian 89, Central Fellowship 77

GIRLS:

Tift Co. 56, Colquitt Co. 53 (F/OT)

Bainbridge 59, Cairo 56 (F/OT)

Cook 73, Berrien 70 (F/OT)

Thomasville 58, Early Co. 54

Fitzgerald 80, Albany 40

Pelham 104, Webster Co. 12

