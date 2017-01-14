Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights

Scores and highlights for Friday, January 13, 2017:
BOYS:
Tift Co. 58, Colquitt Co. 46
Lowndes 67, Camden Co. 53
Valdosta 63, Houston Co. 62 (F/3OT)
Coffee 53, Lee Co. 45
Bainbridge 64, Cairo 52
Westover 70, Columbus 49
Cook 60, Berrien 51
Thomasville 73, Early Co. 67
Fitzgerald 83, Albany 80
Turner Co. 74, Atkinson Co. 46
Webster Co. 53, Pelham 48
Valwood 58, Brookwood 49
Sherwood Christian 89, Central Fellowship 77
GIRLS:
Tift Co. 56, Colquitt Co. 53 (F/OT)
Bainbridge 59, Cairo 56 (F/OT)
Cook 73, Berrien 70 (F/OT)
Thomasville 58, Early Co. 54
Fitzgerald 80, Albany 40
Pelham 104, Webster Co. 12
