Early Co. head football coach Woolf retires after 16 seasons

The Early County Bobcats are in the market for a new head football coach.

Trey Woolf is retiring after 16 seasons leading the Bobcats of Blakely. Woolf came to Early County in 1990, and took over as head coach in 2001.

During his tenure, the Bobcats went 105-75-3, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians.

Woolf led the Bobcats to a Class AA state runner-up finish in his first season as head coach. Early County lost that title game to Americus.

Since Woolf took over in 2001, the Bobcats have reached the state playoffs eight times.

The search for a new head coach is underway. Woolf will continue to serve as Early County's athletic director for the rest of the school year.

