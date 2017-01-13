Lady Canes' start is historically good

The Georgia Southwestern Lady Hurricanes don't have a superstar. Even they'll admit it.

But it's probably safe to say at this point, they're a good basketball team.

The Lady Canes have won 11 of their last 13, and are off to a 5-1 start in Peach Belt Conference play. That's a program-best start in conference play.

As good as they've been in their own league, they've been just as good away from the Storm Dome. GSW is 5-1 on the road this season, something head coach Kelly Britsky believes has given this team confidence. With two key road games in the Peach Belt happening in the next three days, Britsky believes that's good for her team.

"I don't know if there's a secret. A lot of it is just a little bit of luck going your way," she says. "I think we've been on the road so much, we don't even know what it feels like to be at home. But when you shoot the ball well, and we defend hard. When you do those kinds of things, it helps."

GSW takes on USC Aiken Saturday before travelling to Armstrong State Monday. Saturday's game tips off at 5:30 p.m. in Aiken, SC.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.