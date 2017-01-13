Volunteers to offer emotional support group to storm victims

Good Life Strong organizers said they want storm victims to have an outlet. (Source: WALB)

Another group of volunteers are looking to provide aid to storm victims, but their aid is emotional support. (Source: WALB)

Good Life Strong organizers were connecting volunteers to provide emotional support to victims.

With the Red Cross and other non profits cutting back on some of their services, they wanted to give folks a place to get additional help as they rebuild their lives.

There will be a licensed professional at the first session.

They plan to work out of Providence Church.

"They can talk to other victims of the storm about how their rebuild is going and what they're dealing with. Or even just talk to people who are willing to just listen and let them vent it off. How their day is going? How their week is?" said organizer Kristen Williams.

Good Life Strong organizers said they want it be about "neighbors helping neighbors."

They hope to get the service up and running in a few weeks.

To get more information about the group, here's Good Life Strong Facebook page.

