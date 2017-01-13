Three arrested, three sought in homicide investigation

APD is searching for three additional suspects (WALB image)

Albany police have arrested three suspects and are looking for an additional three with connections to a shooting in December.

Alonzo Jones, 19, is wanted on warrants for Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Montravious Parks, 25, and Reginald Hosley, 24, are wanted on warrants for Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Aggravated Assault.

29-year-old Brian Massey, 21-year-old Berrick Redding, and 22-year-old Cordarrius Clay are in custody and facing charges of Conspiracy to Commit Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jones, Parks, or Hosley is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

