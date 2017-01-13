Albany strong shirts go on sale

All of the proceeds will go to Mission Change, and they will give to storm victims. (Source: WALB)

Southfitters, Flint Equipment Company and Mission Change designed shirts to bring the community together, with the profits going to storm relief.

The front of the shirt will have a design on the pocket that reads "Good Life City" and the date the city was founded.

And the back will have the Third Avenue streetscape - which was donated by the Albany Visitor's Center - with hashtag Albany Strong underneath the image.

"We felt like somebody needed to raise money. There are other groups out there raising money and we applaud them. And we wanted to be part of that," said Southfitters Managing Partner Jason Mulford.

Folks can buy the shirts starting on Saturday at Southfitters in the Albany Mall, and at Flint Ag and Turf.

You can buy a short sleeve shirt for $15 and a long sleeve shirt for $17.

