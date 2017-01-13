Senior appreciates outpour of community support

Dennis's roof siding was hanging due to the storm. (Source: WALB)

Dennis' windows were busted from the storm. (Source: WALB)

Larry Dennis said the overwhelming support he received from residents was nothing short of a miracle. (Source: WALB)

Mr. Dennis, 63, said his apartment on the 700 block of Muse Avenue had significant storm damage.

Tree limbs were scattered on the ground, windows were busted and some of the siding of the roof was hanging.

Like others, his neighborhood was one of the hardest hit in Albany, leaving him and his neighbors without power for seven to eight days.

But it was the aid from the community that helped him get through.

"It was better than fantastic. They were sure enough real. I even shed a tear. I always gave but I never received nothing like that," said Dennis.

Mr. Dennis experienced a severe storm before back when he lived in Detroit, but he's never seen folks come together like this.

He said the Red Cross and Girls Inc. brought over food and blankets.

And Waffle House also did their part to help him.

Mr. Dennis said if it wasn't for local organizations, he's not sure how he would've survived.

