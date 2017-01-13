Officials investigate multiple drug arrests following planned license check

Five felony drug arrests are now being investigated (Source: Georgia State Patrol Post 31)

Five felony drug arrests are now under investigation after the Georgia State Patrol Post 31, Motor Carrier Compliance Division, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia Department of Community Supervision coordinated a joint license check operation on Interstate 75.

Two separate license checks were conducted Friday at Exit 13 on I-75 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m and 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Message boards were provided to notify drivers of the upcoming license check on I-75.

Each vehicle that took the exit on at the intersection with Old Clyattville Road was checked by officers, deputies, and state troopers for licenses, vehicle fitness, driver impairment, and drugs.

37 citations and five warnings were given. Officials reported four unlicensed drivers, two suspended licenses, seven seat belt violations, four child restraint violations, five felony drug arrests including a seven pound marijuana seizure, one wanted felon, and one commercial vehicle that was put out of service.

A total of eight troopers, two MCCD officers, 12 deputies and six probation officers were on the scene at Exit 13. One trooper was reported on scene with a narcotic K9, and one deputy was present with a tracking K9.

Other drugs seized during the license check included small amounts of Methamphetamine, Diazopam, and Flexeril. Officials say several drug related objects were also seized.

