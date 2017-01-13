City leader speaks out on hanging cable lines

Hanging power lines still posed an issue to some residents (Source: WALB)

Many storm victims had their power back on Friday, but many were still missing other services.

City Commissioner Roger Marietta is encouraging residents to be patient with cable companies. He's received several complaints about the bulky cable lines that are hanging near homes in the community.

Marietta wants to remind residents that AT&T and Mediacom will have to remove the hanging lines - not city officials.

"I talked to an AT&T supervisor yesterday and he says everything comes from downtown and we just have to be patient," said Marietta.

Commissioner Marietta says residents should contact their cable provider to let them know that their service needs to be restored.

