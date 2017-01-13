Volunteers remain ready to help with storm cleanup

Volunteers were on standby for storm victims still in need of cleanup (Source: WALB)

Despite the work that still needs to be done, city leaders have seen less calls from people wanting storm cleanup help.

Albany Fire Department Assistant Chief Eugene Anderson wants to remind residents to call them if they need help with debris. He says 8 crew, all volunteer, are on standby and ready to help.

Crews can't go on the property without permission.

Storm victims also need to be there during the cleanup to sign off on waivers. They also need to have their ID available.

Anderson believes a lack of communication could be the reason residents aren't requesting help.

"I'm surprised that we haven't gotten anymore calls. And so we really need people to call us so that we can generate those work orders. And get the people out that are ready to help," said Assistant Chief Anderson.

Crews can help with debris removal and cutting up fallen trees.

Anyone looking to help with storm cleanup can call 229-430-5226 or 430-6214.

