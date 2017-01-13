City leaders give update on storm relief

Less than 1,000 people were reported without power (Source: WALB)

Major portions of the power system have been rebuilt (Source: WALB)

Albany officials say the major portions of the city's power system have been rebuilt since last week's storm, and are now up and running.

EMA Director Ron Rowe says less than 1,000 people are without power.

Residents will start seeing service crews completing orders to restore power on individual homes.

Rowe says staff handed out 500 door hangers that have instructions on how to get power restored.

He says the significant progress we've seen is due to strong partnerships with city leaders.

"We have so many people that are doing so many good things. Every piece of the operation from the Utility Department to the Public Works Department, Fire Department, EMS, police. Everybody is working together. I mean the puzzle really has come together," said Rowe.

Rowe says crews have picked up 40,000 cubic yards of debris.

FEMA and GEMA are still conducting city and county property damage assessments.

Officials are waiting on whether they'll get any aid.

Rowe also says 2,143 property damage information surveys were completed, and they're still urging residents to get them done soon.

