Paid Contractors must haul away debris in Albany

Albany city officials say they have already collected about 40,000 cubic yards of debris, and have much more to pick up.

To help with that huge chore, city officials are instructing private contractors being paid to clean your property must remove the debris from your property themselves, not put it by the curb.

Albany Fire Department and EMA Director Chief Ron Rowe said "Contractors, if you have contractors cut your trees down, they have to remove that debris. OK. If Samaritan's Purse or someone like that does it, of course, they can bring it to the shoulder and we'll collect it."



City officials also ask that you not co-mingle trash or other materials with your storm tree debris. There are currently 24 debris crews clearing Albany streets.

