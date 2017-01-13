Florida officials arrest Cairo murder suspect

A suspect wanted in connection to a murder in Cairo, GA has been found and taken into police custody.

The GBI Thomasville Field Office and Cairo Police have been searching for Nicholas Lequinte Perry, 20, since the murder of a Whigham man last Saturday.

Perry was arrested by Florida police officials without any incident Friday afternoon at about 6:45 p.m. while walking in the area of White Drive in Tallahassee.

GBI agents reached out to the Tallahassee Office of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement when Perry was reported walking the area. Officials with the Tallahassee Police and the Leon County Sheriff's Office then joined the search.

Officials checked on other tips received earlier in the week on Perry's whereabouts. The Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office, Grady Co. Sheriff's Office, Cairo Police Dept., Decatur Co. Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Marshal's Service all aided in the search for Perry prior to his arrest.

Perry is charged with murder and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Officials say Perry will be returned to Georgia to face the charges he's accused of.

