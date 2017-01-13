Facebook scam targeting women

Folks in Tift County are starting the new year as the target of a Facebook scam.

The scam is sparked on Facebook Messenger.

A message comes from a friend's account and tells about a federal grant program that is offering up to $150,000.

The scammer then tells you to fill out an application, providing your name, address and phone number.

They claim to be with the Federal Loan Agency.

If you receive any messages like this, do not respond and report the messages to law enforcement.

