FEMA officials surprised by storm damage

Four individual assessment teams, each made up of FEMA, GEMA and local officials, remained in Albany longer than they planned. (Source: WALB)

Four individual assessment teams, each made up of FEMA, GEMA and local officials, remained in Albany longer than they planned.

And, right now, people with Dougherty's Emergency Management Agency are waiting to find out whether our community will receive federal aid.

EMA Director Ron Rowe said they turned over a lot of information to FEMA, and that the individual property assessments are still on-going.

FEMA was expected to be in town for just a day this week, but that changed once the assessment teams got out in the community.

Early estimates on the debris generated by the storm is at one-million cubic yards, but GEMA officials are having a difficult time calculating just how much debris needs to be picked up.

GEMA and FEMA teams wrapped up their ground assessments late Thursday.

Local officials are now waiting on word from GEMA and FEMA about whether south Georgia will meet the $14 million threshold of uninsured damage required to qualify for federal aid.

You can find more information on the FEMA survey by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.