Red Cross still helping after shelter closes

The Red Cross shelter at the Civic Center closed it's doors at 1 p.m. on Friday, but they're still working to get everyone the help they need.

At its peak night, it had just more than 136, but last night only 36 slept at the shelter.

The Salvation Army had more than 48 beds each night and Albany Rescue has a few as well to serve those displaced.

Now people need to transition into more long term care.

Brubaker said there have been a number of case workers from the city speaking with displaced victims over the past few days to get them extended help.

Mental health workers have also spent time with victims at the red cross shelter to help them overcome this.

"We've got to have folks start getting ready to jump start and get back to normal. We've got folks, not just us at the Red Cross, but mental health, and also we've got great partners with the city of Albany who can really help and take that next step with these individuals," said Brubaker.

