DCSS have advice ahead of school resuming

Dougherty County students will be going back to school on Tuesday and school officials want to make sure students and their parents are prepared.

All week, Dougherty County officials have asked parents of families displaced by the storms to stop by the administrative building downtown on Pine Avenue to provide a temporary address.

That will help with bus pick up and drop off.

If you have not done so already, you will need to call 229-431-1265 first thing on Tuesday morning to make sure your child's new temporary address is in the system.

DCSS spokesman JD Sumner said bus routes will still be the same.

He said the recent school closings will not affect breaks.

"The most meaningful change that students will see is that we are going to push back the testing period from early April to mid April," said Sumner. "That date is still up in the air. We are going to be ironing that out today and then sharing that with parents and students when they come back on Tuesday."

Dougherty County schools open back up Tuesday, January 17th.

