Sumter cold-case murder solved after 7 years

The GBI believes that the murder of Dorothy Jean Sheffield in Americus, in June of 2009, is now solved.

A man who is in prison, serving two life terms, has been charged with that crime.

Dane Darrell Register was residing with family who lived near Sheffield in 2009.

Sheffield was found dead in her home on Magnolia Street in Americus, by a relative.

The GBI continuing working the case, and on Wednesday, charged Register with felony murder.

Dane Register is currently an inmate at Georgia State Prison in Reidsville, where he is serving two life sentences for the double murders of Elaine and Edward Baker in Chattahoochee County, in August of 2011.

GBI Special Agent Terry Howard worked the original murder case of Ms. Sheffield, and is still working the case again Register.

