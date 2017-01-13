Sumter cold-case murder solved after 7 years

South Georgia residents might notice smoky skies when they step outside. That's because crews are working to fight a wildfire in the Okeefenokee Wildlife Reserve.More >>
Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.78"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 14.80"; -/+ Year to Date -1.39".More >>
Fire Weather Forecast April 15-16, 2017More >>
Guests at Wild Adventures in Valdosta got a special treat Saturday. The annual Ostrich Easter Egg Hunt returned featuring thousands and thousands of Easter eggs.More >>
Moultrie's Annual Spring Fling and Backyard BBQ Competition officially wrapped up Saturday afternoon. Main Street department staff said the festival brings in about 7,000 people each year.More >>
