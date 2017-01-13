Dougherty DA wants stricter penalties for storm-related crimes

Dougherty DA urges storm victims to take common sense steps when dealing with storm cleanup contractors. (Source: WALB)

The Dougherty DA urges storm victims to take common sense steps to make sure they're dealing with legitimate businesses and contractors.

Greg Edwards said it's important to take time to protect yourself from scams. Make sure you check their credentials, their references, the BBB, and even the police department. Take a picture of the person you're dealing with. If they're legitimate contractors, they should not object. And if you have been scammed, contact the police with your information. Edwards said they'll need that information to ensure stricter penalties for people who commit crimes during the storm recovery period.

"A full court press is going to be made against everybody that is involved with this type of crime during this period," said Edwards. "And like I said, this period includes that point where the chairman declared us a disaster area. Every case that involves this type of conduct is going to be given a full court press. Everything that can be done to punish these persons is going to be done."

Other storm related crimes can include, but aren't limited to, burglary, theft, and criminal trespassing.