Worth storm damage project may take weeks

Worth County Public Works is continuing the cleanup process from the tornado that touched down January second. The roads are now clear, but they say this is just the start of the work left to be done.

Worth County got hit by a tornado that swept through the out-lying area of the county.

Public Works Director John Merrit says surprisingly, their work is just beginning. "The main area that was affected was the northwest portion of Worth County."

Worth County got hit by a EF-1 tornado near the Worth County-Dougherty County line last Monday night.

Camp Osborn and nearby areas around Highway 313 saw significant damage.

"Now we're just getting all the information up and calculate everything that we have on the ground, and get what we have down moved."

The cleanup efforts have been going on since last Tuesday. But they are only getting started. "We're expecting this to drag on another month, maybe two months, before we can even get back to where we need to be."

The biggest obstacle has been the trees and debris preventing them from getting to some of the damaged areas. "Just as far as the public works side of it, we've been seeing trees across the road, just trying to clear roads and get that debris off of the road."

Although the damage has been more than they ever expected, Merrit says Worth County can count its blessings. "I just think God has blessed Worth County during this storm. I think we all need to thank the one above for everything. Man, we just need to be thankful."

They ask that folks make sure the debris they collect is not mixed with metal or any other building materials.

"The amount we have now collected and piled is probably around 47 to 48 hundred cubic tons of material that we've got of debris. And we are expecting that there is probably that much more left that needs to be picked up again," said Merrit.

There are some things that you can do to help them collect the material faster.

"At least cut it up and bring it to the roadside in 4 to 5 feet lengths," said Merrit.

Also make sure that is it just natural storm debris in your piles. Do not place any metals or other building materials in the debris collection.

"Also put it on the edge of the right away so we'll be able to get to it. We cannot get off the right away to get anything. We have to have it brought to the edge of the road where we can reach it and load it," said Merrit.

If you would like to help with the cleanup effort, contact Worth County Public Works.

