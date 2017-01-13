Health fair set up for storm victims

Health officials in Dougherty County are working to protect homeowners and cleanup crews affected by last week's powerful storms.

Friday, the Dougherty County Health Department hosted a community health fair.

Officials say they planned to organize the day around how to begin the new year with a healthy start, but decided to expand their offerings to acknowledge the severe weather and its impacts.

"Because of the storm last week, we're providing free tetanus shots to all of those individuals who have been affected by the storm and may be out there cleaning up their own yards and cleaning up neighbor's yards," said Dougherty Co. Health Department Director Vamella Lovett. "We want to make sure that they're protected by getting the tetanus shot, in case they get stuck by a rusty nail or branch."

Participants also had access to free screenings, HIV testing, and disaster recovery information.

If you missed Friday's health fair, you can come by the Health Department at 1710 North Slappey Boulevard.

