Major marijuana haul confiscated in Lowndes

Georgia state troopers, Lowndes County Sheriff's deputies, drug dogs, and other agencies conducted road-checks on a major highway Friday, and it paid off with a major drug bust.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk says that law enforcement recovered seven pounds of marijuana, and made arrests. More arrests may be forthcoming.

Paulk says the investigation is still active, and they not releasing more information at this time.

We will have further updates when authorities relay the information.

