Want to help in the storm recovery? Here's how you can

There are still many people recovering from the devastating storm that plowed through our area more than a week ago. We've compiled this list of drop off and pickup locations:

Donations:

Providence Church are operating out of Fit Nation's gym 125 Broad Avenue Collecting and handing out clothing and food Contact: Kathy Shemwell (229) 288-2669

World Vision and Cutliff Grove Resource Center 841 West Broad Ave Collecting and giving out warm blankets, clothing, food and cleaning supplies They also have shingles available for those who need them to make repairs to their homes.

Albany Christian Church 1501 Whispering Pines Road Will open the One Heart Food Pantry on Saturday Looking to collect non-perishable food items Contact: (229) 436-0416

Salvation Army Collecting clothing 304 W 2nd Ave Contact: (229) 435-1428

United Way of Southwest Georgia Collecting monetary donations

Albany banks/federal credit unions Collecting food items 40 boxes out to collect food at various locations including area banks and credit unions



Clean up:

Assistance:

American Red Cross 500 Pine Avenue, Suite 104 Helping storm victims with what's next since the shelter is closing Friday at 1 p.m. Contact: 229-436-4845.



If we missed you or your organization, please send us an email with information at news@walb.com.

