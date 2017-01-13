Want to help in the storm recovery? Here's how you can - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Want to help in the storm recovery? Here's how you can

By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

There are still many people recovering from the devastating storm that plowed through our area more than a week ago. We've compiled this list of drop off and pickup locations: 

Donations:

  • Providence Church are operating out of Fit Nation's gym
    • 125 Broad Avenue
    • Collecting and handing out clothing and food 
    • Contact: Kathy Shemwell (229) 288-2669
  • World Vision and Cutliff Grove Resource Center 
    • 841 West Broad Ave
    • Collecting and giving out warm blankets, clothing, food and cleaning supplies 
    • They also have shingles available for those who need them to make repairs to their homes.
  • Albany Christian Church 
    • 1501 Whispering Pines Road
    • Will open the One Heart Food Pantry on Saturday
    • Looking to collect non-perishable food items
    • Contact: (229) 436-0416
  • Salvation Army 
    • Collecting clothing 
    • 304 W 2nd Ave
    • Contact: (229) 435-1428
  • United Way of Southwest Georgia
    • Collecting monetary donations
  • Albany banks/federal credit unions

Clean up:

Assistance:

If we missed you or your organization, please send us an email with information at news@walb.com

