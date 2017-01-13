Albany sailor serves our nation aboard the USS Ronald Reagan

SASEBO, Japan - Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Demarquis Fudge, from Albany, enlisted in the U. S. Navy, and is serving and protecting our nation, half a world away from the Good Life City.

He is seen here in this Navy photo painting an overhead in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6).

Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster.

The ship is part of a task force led by the carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

WALB is proud to support of the men and women in U.S. Navy, deployed around the clock and ready to protect and defend America on the world's oceans.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.