January is great time for a peanut conference

The Georgia Peanut Farm Show is set for Thursday, January 19, at 8:30AM at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center.

The Georgia Peanut Commission sponsors this show each year, and it provides educational seminars from the university and the peanut industry.

"The show provides an opportunity for growers to come in and learn more about the key issues in the peanut industry," said Scott Monfort, UGA Cooperative Extension peanut agronomist. "They'll learn about how products will be marketed and how the next year will be affected by changes in the marketplace as well as other economic factors within the peanut industry."

The show concentrates on water use and conservation related topics, the latest trends in the peanut industry, and a seed peanut seminar.

"The Georgia Peanut Commission has put together a program that provides a lot of information on the outlook for peanuts this year," Monfort said.

Representatives from many areas of the peanut industry will headline the trade show portion of the conference.

These include chemical dealers, fertilizer distributors, equipment salesmen and manufacturing sector representatives, among others.

