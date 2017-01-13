East Albany storm victims thankful for community response

Some homes have been boarded up since the storm. (Source: WALB)

Storm-stricken neighborhoods in east Albany are struggling to recover after last week's storm. Community leaders are rallying volunteers to lend a hand in the clean up process.

Officials said the road to recovery after last week's storm will be difficult. One third of the county's population was impacted and 32 percent are living in poverty.

With the lack of resources in east Albany, residents said they are grateful for the community response so far. Dozens of homes suffered major damage and some families went days without power.

They said it was the support of the community, bringing in food, water and helping with the cleanup, that helped people and families survive this difficult time.

"Always in Albany when tragedy strike, the neighborhood comes together. I've seen churches, talked with people from various churches from other counties that are here, just passing out food and giving people a helping hand, helping people cleanup their yard," said resident Charles Boyd.

"If you helped your neighbor, you help yourself. This is a time that everybody needs somebody, and why not be that somebody to be that somebody that somebody needs," said resident Nathaniel Teemer.

Saturday's community cleanup is set to begin at 10 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at Bethesda Community Church and bring rakes, wheelbarrows, work gloves, and chainsaws.

