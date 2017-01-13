ACC continues to help storm victims

The church has already assisted storm victims in several ways. (Source:WALB)

The church has already started to fill grocery bags with dried goods. (Source:WALB)

Albany Christian Church is continuing its efforts to help storm victims.

Like several churches throughout the area, Albany Christian Church has opened up their doors in more ways than one to help assist storm victims.

Last week, the church provided hot meals to residents and served as a shelter.

Albany Christian Church’s Senior Minister Chris Hill told WALB News 10 that as the recovery from the storm transitions, so is the help.

“We’ve got to get refrigerators stocked, we’ve got to get freezers stocked. People have exhausted their resources trying to get those immediate needs taken care of,” Hill said.

The church plans to help storm victims by opening its food pantry to the public on Saturday, January 14, 2017.

Beginning at 3:00 p.m., those needing groceries can stop by the church located at 1501 Whispering Pines Road.

Although the church opens its food pantry on the second Saturday of each month, the senior minister expects Saturday’s turnout to be a little different.

“When we put the word out that we would be open, we’ve seen it get shared a lot. A lot of it is getting spread around, so we anticipate, with the needs being as great as they are, that we’re going to see a good turnout,” Hill said.

The church also wants to make sure that they have enough food for those in need.

Albany Christian Church is accepting donations.

Food items like pasta, rice, and peanut butter can be dropped off at the church on Friday, January 13, 2017, between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Hill said they plan to keep the food pantry open on Saturday until people stop coming by or they run out of food, whichever comes first.

