Turner Co. duo commit to Florida St.

A pair of Turner County Rebels will be heading south to play college football.

Tamorrion Terry and Ontario Wilson committed to Florida State Thursday, after Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher visited the high school in Ashburn.

Terry is a 6'4 wide receiver who chose the Noles over Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and Ole Miss, according to 247 Sports. The recruiting service lists the Rebel standout as a three-star recruit. 247 Sports reports Terry is still working to qualify academically, but will be testing again soon.

Wilson is a 6' athlete who played wide receiver and defensive back with the Rebels.

National Signing Day is just a few weeks away on February 1. Terry and Wilson are just a pair of players from south Georgia expected to sign with power college programs that day.

