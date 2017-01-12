Albany native stars in Falcons' hype video

Albany native Derrick Moore has a knack for motivational speaking.

The former Monroe Tornado's pregame speeches as Georgia Tech's football chaplain have gone viral in recent years. Now he's loaning out his empowering techniques to the Atlanta Falcons.

The team released a hype video for Saturday's NFC playoff game against the Seahawks Tuesday. The video also unveils the Falcons' new "In Brotherhood" campaign.

Moore serves as the narrator in the three-minute long video.

"Our bond: unbreakable. Our spirit: relentless," Moore says in the video. "It's in brotherhood we trust. In brotherhood, we fight. In brotherhood, we rise."

The Falcons are in the playoffs for the first time since 2012, and are a favorite to reach the Super Bowl. They host the Seahawks Saturday in what could be the Falcons' final game at the Georgia Dome

To see the new video starring Moore, click here.

