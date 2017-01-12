Out-of-state utility company appreciate residents' love

JAE crews have been working near West Third Street to restore power. (Source: WALB)

Employees from an out-of-state utility company were thankful for the outpouring of love they've received from storm victims. (Source: WALB)

JEA, a city-owned utility company in Jacksonville, Florida, rushed to help storm victims in Albany.

Eight crews arrived last Friday night.

They've been working near West Third Street to restore power.

And in the midst of their hard work, they were overwhelmed with appreciation from the community.

"Every time we turned around a bag of groceries or giving us snacks, water or whatever they thought we might need. It was really quite overwhelming I've never seen anything like it," said lineman Richard Kellogg.

Lineman also said residents left thank you notes on their trucks.

