DoCo Health Department to host health fair

The tetanus shots will be free of charge. (Source: WALB)

Organizers will provide tetanus shots to recovery workers, disaster relief materials and other resources. (Source: WALB)

Protecting your health while rebuilding after the storm, Dougherty County health officials are offering free tetanus shots for storm victims on Friday.

The Dougherty County Health Department partnered with UGA extension and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority to host a health fair.

Organizers will provide tetanus shots to recovery workers, disaster relief materials and other resources.

They will also offer blood pressure screenings, diabetic screenings, HIV testing and immunization assessments.

"We want to make sure that the individuals who are affected by the storm and those who are assisting in the cleanup will be safe. And if they get stuck by any type of debris they will be protected," said DoCo Health Dept. Director Vamella Lovett.

The tetanus shots will be free of charge.

And the fair will go from 10-1 p.m. at the South Slappey Health Department.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.