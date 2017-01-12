Red Cross to close Albany Civic Center shelter

The American Red Cross announced it will close it's shelter at the Albany civic center Friday afternoon at 1.

After a week of sheltering 169 total people, the Red Cross' job is complete.

There were 67 people in the Albany Civic Center by Thursday.

The red cross is working with the city, the Salvation Army and the Albany Rescue Mission to transition storm victims back to normalcy.

"This is a temporary shelter and not a long term solution," reminded American Red Cross SWGA Executive Director Andy Brubaker. "We're now able to start sliding back and allow people to start making long-term arrangement."

A storm victim who stayed in the shelter all 6 nights said it was a pleasant experience.

"It's been great. The staff they were great," said David Sweet. "A bunch of wonderful people, and they made sure we had everything that we needed."

For those who still need shelter, the Salvation Army and New Seasons Church are still housing storm victims.

