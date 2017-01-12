Albany church giving out free shingles

The church has stacks of shingles and has more on the way (Source: WALB)

An Albany Church is taking applications for storm victims to receive free roofing shingles, and people are signing up for them.

The Greater Cutliff Grove Missionary Baptist Church has been giving out supplies after the storm.

They encourage folks without insurance that need to repair their roof to come by and apply.

The shingles will be free, but the recipients may have to pay contractors to install them.

"We're hoping that we can come up on some contractors that will be willing to help, or donate time or even be able to cut the costs because of the economical condition of some of the clients," said Cutliff Grove executive director Juanita Nixon.

The donation center is open Monday through Friday from 9-5 at 841 West Broad Avenue.

