"Only One Albany" provides "rallying cry" for storm victims

As people seek storm updates, the "Only One Albany" website has picked up steam.

The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission has used the site to pass information to residents.

Over the past week, it's Facebook page has picked up nearly 500 more fans.

By working with the city, they have been able to provide updates on relief efforts for storm victims.

"Even more heartwarming for us as a staff who helped structure the campaign is that people have adopted it as a mantra and a sentiment," said the EDC President Justin Strickland. "They use it as a hashtag, they use it as a rallying cry."

Visit Onlyonealbany.com and like its Facebook page to keep up to date.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.