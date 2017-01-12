Safety advice on clearing trees with a chainsaw

Harper is cleaning up the trees at Albany State's West campus (Source: WALB)

Lots of volunteers cleaning up after the storm could be working with a chainsaw for the first time ever.

Harper Tree service Owner Lee Harper has been cutting trees for years...

He says for people using chainsaws for the first time, there are a few things to look for to ensure safety.

"Don't overwork yourself, drink plenty of fluids and be careful with that chainsaw," said Harper. "Because it will kick back and it's got a sharp blade. Bones aren't going to stop it."

Harper added the safest route is to hire an expert.

He is working to clear the 106 damaged trees at Albany State University's West campus.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.