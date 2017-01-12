Georgia's most watched show on Netflix

If you live in Georgia, there is a pretty good chance you have been checking out ABC's Scandal on Netflix.

A map on highspeedinternet.com shows that Scandal was the number one Netflix choice in the state last year. It also shows what else was popular on the streaming site throughout the country.

And it wasn't just Georgia checking in on Olivia Pope last year.

According to the company, Ohio, Arkansas, D.C., Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri and North Carolina were all getting their fix of the political drama in 2016 as well.

The website created the map by taking the top 75 TV shows on Netflix, cross referencing the shows with Google Trends data, and then determined which series were most likely to be streamed on devices.

