Albany senior citizens still without power 10 days after the storm

Ms. Martha and Ms. Vickie said God sent them a guardian angel to help them survive without power.

With downed power lines sprawled around the home, the roof caved in and debris scattered in the backyard - that loud buzzing generator was the reason two Albany senior citizens have some comfort Thursday night.

And that's thanks to the generous donation of a good Samaritan.

"The whole house was just whooo, things cracking," said Vickie Smith, 65.

The best description Smith could give after witnessing last Monday's powerful storm that whipped through her apartment duplex.

"Come over her and beat on the door and when I got here she was in the bed her and the dog," said Smith.

Smith rushed to her neighbor's side, Martha Eschew, 83.

"I was scared to death," said Eschew.

Smith, who's a diabetic, stayed at the Red Cross shelter for two nights.

But Eschew, who has high blood pressure, waited it out with her dog Rosie.

"I was wondering what she would do when I was gone," remarked Eschew.

By Sunday, word had spread that the two were in desperate need of help.

"The chief from the fire department called us," said Women to Women United Co-Founder Nicole Randle.

And on Monday, they had a generator.

"That she was in a cold house, that's when Ms. Martha stole my heart," said Randle.

Frigid temps as low as 22 degrees that sent Randle scrambling for a generator, and they found a good Samaritan to help.

Both Ms. Martha and Ms. Vickie are still without power Thursday night and they are in need of food.

They're asking the community to bring over drinks like Coke Zero, water, heated food and blankets.

If you would like to donate items, you can reach them at 229-435-1671

