What to do with all of the storm debris?

It will be a herculean task disposing of Dougherty County's storm debris.

It is estimated that one million cubic yards of trees and other plant materials uprooted and destroyed will need to be removed

But, the EMA Director says it's hard to get an accurate count with so much debris on the ground.

Ron Rowe says, "We have to develop a strategy of what we are going to do with it."

Right now, workers are taking the debris to approved sites around the county.