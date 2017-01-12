Albany neighborhoods clean up after storm

"Its home, even though we've gotten another place to stay. The comfort level is different. Even though were at another place now its just not home. I would rather stay here but it will be another several months," said Billy Goodson. (Source:WALB)

More than one thousand homes were damaged during the storm a week ago Monday.

One couple on Pinecrest Drive said a tree completely destroyed their bedroom.

They say it will be several months before they can return back home.

Goodson said it took crews a few tries to get the huge tree removed from their home.

Damage is also bad on the avenues in Downtown Albany.

Many people in that area went a week without power.

They still have heavy damage to their home.

A lot of the damage that you can see on third avenue was caused by trees.

We spoke with a homeowner who said, despite the damage the trees have caused, she loves the beauty they add to this area.

"I guess its the risk you take having them on the property. Tornadoes aren't going to come every year or five years. So I think its worth the risk they are beautiful," said Emily Anderson.