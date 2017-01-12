St. Teresa power restored, classes resume Friday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

St. Teresa power restored, classes resume Friday

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
After a week and a half without power, the St. Teresa's School is back up and running. (Source: WALB) After a week and a half without power, the St. Teresa's School is back up and running. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

After a week and a half without power, the St. Teresa's School is back up and running.

Classes will resume on Friday, January 13th.

WALB spoke with school officials Thursday to talk about the damage the school has and the cleanup process.

