Firebirds release 2017 schedule

The Georgia Firebirds will kick off a new season in a new league in 2017. The Firebirds joined the eight-team National Arena League after the AIF folded after last season.

The NAL has released the season schedule, and the Firebirds will play a 12-game regular season.

The team kicks off the 2017 slate at home on March 18 when they host the High Country Grizzlies, before taking off for a two-game road trip against the Jacksonville Sharks and rival Columbus Lions.

The Firebirds return to Albany to host the Corpus Christi Rage on April 8. Georgia closes out the first half of the season with a road game at Lehigh Valley on April 15.

Georgia returns from a bye week on April 29 when they host the Dayton Wolfpack at the Civic Center. The Firebirds then take off for another two-game road trip with games at High Country and Corpus Christi over the next two weeks.

It's an international affair in Albany on May 27, as the Monterrey Steel travel from Mexico to battle the Firebirds. The teams could share a flight if they wanted to, as the Firebirds and Steel meet in Monterrey the very next week,

The team closes out the regular season with two straight home games beginning June 10. The Firebirds host Lehigh Valley that day before taking on Columbus a week later.

FIREBIRDS 2017 SCHEDULE:

March 18- High Country Grizzlies

March 25- at Jacksonville Sharks

April 2- at Columbus Lions

April 8- Corpus Christi Rage

April 15- at Lehigh Valley Steelhawks

April 29- Dayton Wolfpack

May 7- at High Country Grizzlies

May 20- at Corpus Christi Rage

May 27- Monterrey Steel

June 5- at Monterrey Steel

June 10- Lehigh Valley Steelhawks

June 17- Columbus Lions

