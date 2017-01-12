Family distraught over stolen dog, offers reward for her return

The family is offering a reward for the return of Gracie. (Source:WALB)

An Albany family is heartbroken but not because of just the storm they sustained.

They said their dog was stolen right out of their front yard.

"She was attached to me, she was like my little shadow all the time," said Karen Hogue, Owner.

There have been multiple reports of dogs stolen in this area and then a few on Garden Hills Drive.

The Hogue family is so distraught and its been a lot of sleepless nights as they search for their sweet Gracie.

This is all on top of dealing with the storm damage that still remains in their backyard.

"Do people just drive around looking for an opportunity? I don't know," said Hogue.

"Yesterday morning I got up and I couldn't find Gracie," said Hogue.

It was an everyday routine that ended with a lot of unanswered questions, the most important, where did their dog Gracie go?

"She knows to come to our side door to get in," said Hogue.

That is where the couple found this shirt but still no Gracie.

"I'm quite sure she was taken," said Hogue.

A nightmare this family never thought they would have to go through.

"I Don't know what's wrong with this sick people that would do something like this, we've got enough going on in our lives right now, we don't need this too. I just don't understand why people would do something like this

A crime that the Hogue's aren't used to in their tight knit community but apparently, they are not alone.

"When the police were here and another man drove up and said his dog had been stolen out of his yard," said Hogue.

Karen and her husband aren't the only ones heartbroken over Gracie's disappearance, the family owns two other dogs who are now without Gracie to play with.

The family is offering a reward for the return of Gracie.

They haven't said how much but they will do anything to get her back even if she is just returned anonymously.



