Moultrie PD needs help identifying assault suspects

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
(Source: Moultrie PD) (Source: Moultrie PD)
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

Moultrie Police need your help identifying the two men in these photos. 

They are suspects in an assault that happened on January 1, 2017.

Police said the suspects injured a man who was leaving the Best Little Store In Georgia on Central Avenue. 

Call Moultrie Police if you have any information at 229-890-5500 extension 3302.

