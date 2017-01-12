Storm-damaged homes targeted by burglars

Resident reported someone stole a generator from their property. (Source: WALB)

Storm-damaged homes are being targeted by burglars. (Source: WALB)

Homeowners in storm affected neighborhoods are on high alert after reports of damaged homes being targeted by burglars.

Marti Lalik lives in central Albany.

She said she refused to leave her house when she didn't have power, in fear of vandals or burglaries stealing her property.

According to police reports, Lalik's neighbor reported their power generator was stolen Wednesday.

Lalik said she thinks her dogs scared off someone trying to steal her own generator from her yard a couple days ago.

"These people want to sell this stuff, they want to pawn this stuff, and they want to get drug money," she said. "I mean think about it. It's not like it used to be. And everybody has got their own problems, but stay away from my stuff."

Albany police suggest homeowners look out for their neighbors to prevent burglaries.

There are six additional agencies assisting APD.

Officers said they are patrolling neighborhoods affected by the storms around the clock.

Albany police investigated nine burglaries in storm affected areas that were reported on Monday.

Four burglaries in storm affected areas were reported on Tuesday.

And five burglaries, one criminal trespass, and one theft by taking were reported Wednesday in storm damaged areas.

We spoke with Dougherty DA Greg Edwards.

He said his office will be seeking enhanced punishment for people targeting storm victims and convicted charges such as burglary, theft, and fraud in this storm damage period.

