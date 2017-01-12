Dougherty teachers deliver meals

Teachers from one Dougherty County school are making sure their students and neighbors don't go hungry. Volunteers from Robert H. Harvey Elementary delivered bags full of surprises.

From homes, to parking lots, tokens of love are being spread throughout the community.

"We are going through the neighborhood, giving out goodie bags," said 3rd Grade Teacher Rose Walker "Thank you so much."

Teachers from Robert H. Harvey Elementary School are passing out bags full of food to their students and in their neighborhoods. "Bread, and different canned items," said Rose. Food that does not need to be cooked, so folks without power can eat.

Volunteers say they are showing students they care in the midst of tragedy.

"Let the students and their families know that we're not just here for them academically, but we're also here as a family," said Valerie West, a parent liaison.

And seeing smiles and thankful faces, is what it's all about. "We know we're helping someone. For this to happen to bring us together is just remarkable," West said.

More than 100 meals a day have been delivered since Monday. Various community partners have donated food to help.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.