Dougherty Co. gives power restoration update - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Co. gives power restoration update

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
EMA and Fire Chief Ron Rowe (Source: WALB) EMA and Fire Chief Ron Rowe (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Power is back on for most folks in Dougherty County, but in some cases, residents say they're the only ones on their block still in the dark.

Emergency Management officials say there were initially more than 20,000 homes without power. Now they say power is restored to the majority of Albany. 

However, there are some homes they say they haven't been able to help. According to EMA officials, roughly four to five hundred homes still have no power due to structural damage or damage to weather heads or meters.

"If they have any issues, structural damage that would prevent us from running power to the house, meter damage, or weather head damage, then we're not going to be able to turn that power on," Dougherty Co. EMA Director Ron Rowe.

If you are still without power because of damage, CLICK HERE to see steps you can follow

EMA is also checking power outages in the evening to see why they can't reconnect. 

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.   

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Plane drops 10K Easter eggs in Tifton

    Plane drops 10K Easter eggs in Tifton

    Saturday, April 15 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-04-15 21:35:53 GMT
    Kids stood by as a plane dropped 10,000 eggs at a church in Tifton on Saturday. (Source: WALB)Kids stood by as a plane dropped 10,000 eggs at a church in Tifton on Saturday. (Source: WALB)

    On Saturday, it definitely was not your traditional Easter egg hunt in Tifton.

    More >>

    On Saturday, it definitely was not your traditional Easter egg hunt in Tifton.

    More >>

  • Officers, residents work to take back Albany neighborhood

    Officers, residents work to take back Albany neighborhood

    Saturday, April 15 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-04-15 20:02:30 GMT
    "Yellow shutters indicate that various gang members have gone through and are trying to display their territory," explained Goodson. (Source: WALB)"Yellow shutters indicate that various gang members have gone through and are trying to display their territory," explained Goodson. (Source: WALB)

    A new paint coat on some Albany window shutters is helping fight crime in the community. "We're going to have a painting team and we're going to have a washing team!" neighborhood resource officer Travis Goodsen said to a group of volunteers Saturday morning. Officers and community volunteers said they are taking back the McIntosh homes community one window shutter at a time. "I think there is a lot of influence that shouldn't be here in the neighborhood, and we want...

    More >>

    A new paint coat on some Albany window shutters is helping fight crime in the community. "We're going to have a painting team and we're going to have a washing team!" neighborhood resource officer Travis Goodsen said to a group of volunteers Saturday morning. Officers and community volunteers said they are taking back the McIntosh homes community one window shutter at a time. "I think there is a lot of influence that shouldn't be here in the neighborhood, and we want...

    More >>

  • Flapjack breakfast supports Albany police officer

    Flapjack breakfast supports Albany police officer

    Saturday, April 15 2017 10:57 AM EDT2017-04-15 14:57:02 GMT

    Saturday morning Albany police hosted a flapjack fundraiser to benefit one of their own.  The fundraiser was held in conjunction with Monroe High School class of 1983, Lt. Conley's graduating

    More >>

    Saturday morning pancake breakfast supports Albany police officer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly