Dougherty Co. gives power restoration update

Power is back on for most folks in Dougherty County, but in some cases, residents say they're the only ones on their block still in the dark.

Emergency Management officials say there were initially more than 20,000 homes without power. Now they say power is restored to the majority of Albany.

However, there are some homes they say they haven't been able to help. According to EMA officials, roughly four to five hundred homes still have no power due to structural damage or damage to weather heads or meters.

"If they have any issues, structural damage that would prevent us from running power to the house, meter damage, or weather head damage, then we're not going to be able to turn that power on," Dougherty Co. EMA Director Ron Rowe.

EMA is also checking power outages in the evening to see why they can't reconnect.

