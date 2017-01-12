Rep. Greene chairs House State Properties Committee

State Republican Representative Gerald Greene of Cuthbert is the new chairman of the House State Properties Committee.

Greene will also serve as a member on Appropriations Subcommittee on Public Safety, and the Economic Development & Tourism, Public Safety & Homeland Security, Retirement and Rules committees.

"I want to thank Speaker Ralston and the Committee on Assignments for affording me the opportunity to serve the people of this great State on these fundamental committees," said Rep. Greene. "It is with great modesty that I accept this esteemed assignment. Most importantly, I want to thank the people for their loyalty and constant support, by allowing me to once more serve their communities."

